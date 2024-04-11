NBA

Brooklyn’s Dennis Schroder told reporters he wants to ‘stay’ with the Nets in 2024-25

Zach Wolpin
It’s been a rebuilding season for the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-24. At 32-48, the team will not make the postseason in 2024, and a lot needs to be addressed this offseason. Besides Cam Thomas, the Nets do not have much offense to rely on. Additionally, the team is lacking the star talent needed to compete with contenders in the East. 

Before the trade deadline, Brooklyn made a deal with the Raptors and sent Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto. In return, the Nets got back PG Dennis Schroder. The 30-year-old has bounced around over the last few seasons but has been an effective player for the Nets. Talking to reporters, Schroder said he wants to “stay” with Brooklyn in 2024-25.

Will the Nets keep PG Dennis Schroder this offseason?


In 2022-23, Dennis Schroder was with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in 66 games for the team and made 50 starts. After that season, he signed a two-year, $25.4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. The veteran PG played in 51 games for Toronto this season and made 33 starts before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. It’s been a smooth transition for Schroder as the team legitimately needed a starting PG once they traded Dinwiddie.

Schroder has filled that role nicely with the Nets and he’s been an effective player. Since the trade, the 30-year-old has played in 29 games for the Nets and had 25 starts. Last night, Brooklyn was in a close game with the Raptors. The team that traded Schroder to Brooklyn. Late in the game, Schroder took over and sealed a win for the Nets at the free-throw line. A bit of revenge against his former team that moved on. In 29 games, Schroder is averaging (14.6) points, (3.5) rebounds, and (6.0) assists.


Brain Lewis of The New York Post reported that Schroder would like to “stay” with Brooklyn for next season. Schroder is under contract for a $13 million cap hit in 2024-25. That’s a team-friendly deal if Brooklyn chooses to keep the veteran PG. However, there have been reports that the Nets are not ready to give up on Ben Simmons. Schroder has played 81 games this season, and Simmons has played in 57 games over two seasons for the Nets and has missed 107. If the Nets want a reliable PG, they’d keep Schroder and look to buy out Simmons’s contract. The former #1 overall pick is just not worth the hype anymore.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
