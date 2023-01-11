Site News

Brook Lopez Targets Defensive Player Of The Year and New Bucks Contract

Olly Taliku
Brook Lopez has solidified himself as a DPOY candidate with his performances for the Bucks so far this season and has said he is also targeting a new contract with Milwaukee this year.

Lopez has been a consistent immovable object for the Bucks so far this season and in doing so has positioned himself for a new contract, which he hopes Milwaukee will provide him with this year.

The 34-year old spoke after the Bucks win against the Knicks on Monday, describing how much he loves playing for the Bucks.

“I love it here.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We’ve had a great time. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Lopez is currently on a $13.9 million contract with the Bucks that expires at the end of the season making him an unrestricted free agent in summer, with the player looking at a potential two-year extension worth up to $34.7 million.

MVP hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke very highly of his teammate following the Bucks’ 111-107 victory over New York on Monday night, saying he has a great chance at earning himself the coveted DPOY title.

“In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s (Holiday), he’s the Defensive Player of the Year.

“No doubt, he’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now. We need him to play this way for 60 more games.”

Lopez also spoke about his chances of earning the award at the end of the season, with the league title clearly on the players mind before anything else.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine, obviously, I’m a team-first player who wants the team to be successful. We want to win a championship. That’s our main goal. It definitely would be a personal point of pride for me, and it’s a goal for myself.”

Lopez has been one of the Bucks’ most reliable players so far this season and leads the NBA in total blocks (101), contested twos per game (15.2), as well as total twos contested (591), which is a fantastic record for the veteran hoping to be crowned DPOY.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
