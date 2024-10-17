Broncos’ Patrick Surtain (concussion) is out for TNF in Week 7

In Week 6 vs. the Chargers, Denver lost 23-16 at home and are 3-3 this season. The Broncos have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who is still trying to get used to the NFL. Defensively, Denver has been one of the top teams in the league through six games. Their (16.0) points per game allowed is the fifth-lowest of any team in 2024.

During their loss to the Chargers in Week 6, Denver lost All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain early in the game due to a concussion. Most players usually miss at least one game based on how concussion protocol works. With Denver having a short week playing on Thursday Night Football, Surtain has been ruled out for Week 7. Denver will be without their star CB when they are on the road to face the New Orleans Saints.

Patrick Surtain was the ninth overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama. He’s played in 56 games for Denver and has made 55 starts. The talented CB started 17 games in 2022 and 2023, proving his durability for the team. Surtain’s best season was in 2022 with two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, and 60 combined tackles. He earned first-team All-Pro honors that season. Against the Chargers in Week 6, Suratin suffered a concussion and had been ruled out for TNF in Week 7.

This will be Surtain’s first game missed since his rookie year in 2021. Not having their All-Pro CB is a massive loss for Denver’s defensive unit. To replace Surtain, the team will likely start Levi Wallace at CB vs. the Saints. Wallace went undrafted in 2018 out of Alabama and started his career with the Bills and also played for the Steelers. This is Wallace’s first season with Denver and he’s started 70 career games in seven seasons. The team will miss the defensive production from Surtain but they have a capable backup in 29-year-old Levi Wallace.