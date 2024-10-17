NFL

Broncos’ Patrick Surtain (concussion) is out for TNF in Week 7

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Patrick Surtain Broncos pic
Patrick Surtain Broncos pic

In Week 6 vs. the Chargers, Denver lost 23-16 at home and are 3-3 this season. The Broncos have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who is still trying to get used to the NFL. Defensively, Denver has been one of the top teams in the league through six games. Their (16.0) points per game allowed is the fifth-lowest of any team in 2024. 

During their loss to the Chargers in Week 6, Denver lost All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain early in the game due to a concussion. Most players usually miss at least one game based on how concussion protocol works. With Denver having a short week playing on Thursday Night Football, Surtain has been ruled out for Week 7. Denver will be without their star CB when they are on the road to face the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos will not have Patrick Surtain on TNF vs. the Saints


Patrick Surtain was the ninth overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama. He’s played in 56 games for Denver and has made 55 starts. The talented CB started 17 games in 2022 and 2023, proving his durability for the team. Surtain’s best season was in 2022 with two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, and 60 combined tackles. He earned first-team All-Pro honors that season. Against the Chargers in Week 6, Suratin suffered a concussion and had been ruled out for TNF in Week 7.

This will be Surtain’s first game missed since his rookie year in 2021. Not having their All-Pro CB is a massive loss for Denver’s defensive unit. To replace Surtain, the team will likely start Levi Wallace at CB vs. the Saints. Wallace went undrafted in 2018 out of Alabama and started his career with the Bills and also played for the Steelers. This is Wallace’s first season with Denver and he’s started 70 career games in seven seasons. The team will miss the defensive production from Surtain but they have a capable backup in 29-year-old Levi Wallace.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Troy Aikman called Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and his WR teammates ‘lazy’

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2024
Patrick Surtain Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos’ Patrick Surtain (concussion) is out for TNF in Week 7
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2024

In Week 6 vs. the Chargers, Denver lost 23-16 at home and are 3-3 this season. The Broncos have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who is still trying to…

Saquon Barkley
NFL
Saquon Barkley Has ‘Nothing To Prove’ Ahead Of First Return To MetLife Stadium Since Leaving New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024

Saquon Barkley is making his return to New York this weekend for the first time since being traded by the Giants, but the running back feels that he has ‘nothing…

Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic
NFL
Carolina has designated Jonathon Brooks to return from the non-football injury list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 16 2024
Amari Cooper Browns pic
NFL
Buffalo Has Finally Found A Replacement For Stefon Diggs As Amari Cooper Joins On Trade From Browns 
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 16 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Nick Chubb is expected to make his return on Sunday in Week 7 vs. the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 16 2024
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ LT Andrew Thomas (foot) had surgery on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 16 2024
Arrow to top