Denver’s All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain has signed a four-year, $96 million extension

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2023, the Denver Broncos finished 8-9, second in the AFC West. Shortly after the season ended, the team parted ways with QB Russell Wilson. Despite Wilson being on the Steelers in 2024, the Broncos still have to pay him $37.79 million. To replace Wilson at QB, the Broncos decided to draft their next starter. 

With the 12th pick in the 2024 draft, Denver selected QB Bo Nix out of Oregon. Head coach Sean Payton announced Nix as their Week 1 starter in 2024. Defensively, the Broncos have just locked up their best player to a long-term deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Patrick Surtain has signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Denver. Additionally, Surtain was guaranteed $77.5 million at signing. That makes him the highest-paid CB in the NFL in terms of annual average value (AAV).

With the ninth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos drafted CB Patrick Surtain out of Alabama. The 24-year-old has played in 50 games for Denver and has made 49 starts. Surtain started 17 games in each of his last two seasons. In 2022, Surtain was named first-team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He had two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, and 60 combined tackles in 2022. Last season, Surtain had one interception, 12 passes defended, and 69 combined tackles in his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

This offseason, the team had picked up Surtain’s fifth-year option. Denver could have waited until the 2024 season was over to sign Surtain to a long-term deal. However, the Broncos felt it was the right time to extend their All-Pro CB. New York’s Suauce Gardner will be eligible for an extension this offseason. If Denver waited, they might have had to pay Surtain even more money. The four-year, $96 million deal makes Patrick Surtain the highest-paid CB in the NFL. His $24 million per season is $3 million ahead of Jaire Alexander from the Packers. Now, Surtain has signed long-term with the Broncos and received a well-deserved second contract.

