Bristol City vs Reading live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Wednesday, Bristol City will meet Reading at Ashton Gate Stadium in a Championship match.

Bristol City vs Reading Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Bristol City vs Reading, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Bristol City vs Reading live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bristol City vs Reading Preview

Bristol City were defeated 3-1 by Blackpool last Saturday as they struggled to find their feet. In that time, Nigel Pearson’s side has failed to win any of their last three games, losing two and drawing 2-2 with Preston North End on January 29. Bristol City are presently 17th in the EFL Championship table with 34 points from 30 games.

Reading, on the other hand, were left empty-handed once again after a humiliating 4-0 loss to QPR last time out. They have now lost each of their last six games in all competitions, and have won none of their last nine. Reading are presently 21st on the log, two points above the relegation zone, with 22 points from 28 games

When does Bristol City vs Reading kick-off?

The Bristol City vs Reading will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Bristol City vs Reading Team News

Bristol City Team News

Bristol City has reported injuries of Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, and Andy King.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary; Kalas, Klose, Pring; Scott, Massengo, Williams, Dasilva; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

Reading Team News

Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Méïté, Alen Halilovic, and Dejan Tetek won’t play for Reading.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Yiadom, Holmes, Morrison, Rahman; Laurent, Rinomhota; Ince, Swift, Ejaria; Joao