Brighton’s current boss Graham Potter is in the running for becoming the next manager at Newcastle United, according to a report from The Sun.

Steve Bruce is expected to leave St. James’ Park after the club’s £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

It has been reported that Antonio Conte was also a top candidate for the role but the Italian has now ruled himself out of a move to Tyneside.

Other names associated with the job at the Magpies are Portuguese football expert Paulo Fonseca and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Fonseca came on the brink of being appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager but the deal ultimately collapsed earlier during the summer.

While Gerrard is currently managing Rangers, having joined the Scottish side in the summer of 2018.

Graham Potter has done an impressive job at Brighton since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2019, following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

The 46-year-old led the Seagulls to 15th and 16th placed finishes in his first two seasons at the Falmer Stadium.

However this season, Brighton have made a spectacular start under the former Swansea City boss.

They are currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table, having claimed four victories and losing only one game.

The Seagulls were impressive in the 0-0 draw against Arsenal last time out and looked unlucky they couldn’t secure full points from the home encounter.