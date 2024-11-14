Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is active for the Commanders on TNF vs. the Eagles

Against the Steelers in Week 10, the Commanders lost a close game 28-27. They are now 7-3 this season and have an important matchup in Week 11 vs. an NFC East rival. Washington is on the road to face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. This will be rookie QB Jayden Daniels’ first opportunity to play Philadelphia.

For their last two games, the Commanders have been without starting RB Brian Robinson. He was dealing with a hamstring injury and Washington knew they had a short week ahead. They gave Robinson the rest he needed in Week 10 and the 25-year-old is back for their Week 11 matchup. Robinson has played in seven of the Eagles’ 10 games this season.

In the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, Brian Robinson was selected by Washington out of Alabama. Ahead of his rookie year in 2022, Robinson was shot twice in an attempted robbery and carjacking. Luckily, Robinson was not seriously injured and made a full recovery that season. He played in 12 of the Commanders’ 17 games as a rookie and made nine starts. Last season, he started 15 games for Washington and had five rushing touchdowns. This season, Robinson has played in seven of the teams’ 10 games and has made six starts.

He played their first five games of the season and then missed a Week 6 loss to the Ravens. Robinson was back for Week 7 and 8 for Washington when they played the Panthers and Bears. However, the young RB missed Week 9 and 10 due to a hamstring injury. Luckily, Washington has several RBs they were able to use and fill in for Robinson. That includes veteran Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez. In seven games for the Commanders this season, Robinson has carried the ball 101 times for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Six rushing touchdowns is already a new career-high for Robinson. He’ll look to add to that total on TNF when the Commanders are on the road to face the Eagles.