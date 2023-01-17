Brett Maher misses a record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win

Although the Cowboys cruised through to the Divisional Round with a comfortable win against Tampa Bay on Monday night, there was cause for concern for Dallas as their kicker Brett Maher missed a record four PATs during the win.

Dallas certainly managed to prove their doubters wrong after a strong performance on Monday that earned them a match against the 49ers in the Divisional Round next weekend, however question marks were raised over the ability of Brett Maher after a poor display.

Maher had an absolute nightmare on the field as the kicker failed to convert any of his four extra point efforts during the game, setting a new record of most ever misses in a single game for both post season and regular.

Maher became the first kicker to ever miss four PATs in a regular-season or postseason game since the records began, which leaves the 33-year old in a difficult spot ahead of the Cowboys’ huge divisional game next weekend.

One player who certainly had no trouble finding form on Monday night was Cowboy’s teammate Dak Prescott, who spoke to the media after his four TD game about Maher’s kicking performance:

“I’m Money Maher’s biggest fan, obviously I’ve been shown the video of me, and that’s just emotion. That’s part of it. But I talked to him individually, just told him after the game, ‘Hey, let that go. We’re gonna need you.’ I mean I just played like s— a week ago. That happens.

“But when you believe in each other, when you believe in what we’re capable of doing. Knowing what that guy’s done, the resiliency he’s shown throughout his career, personally, no doubt that he’ll come back next week and be perfect and help us win.”

It wasn’t just the Cowboys QB who recognised Maher’s importance to the team however, as head coach Mike McCarthy ensured Maher had his vote of confidence ahead of one of the biggest games of his career.

“We need Brett, he understands that, so we need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go. Obviously kicking in an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. Yeah, he’s disappointed. We need him. We need him to focus in. He’s been super clutch for us all year, but that’s the plan.”

Maher will be making sure to get all the practice in he can ahead of next Sunday’s Divisional game against the 49ers, as the Cowboys face their toughest challenge yet.

