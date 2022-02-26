Newcastle will be looking to boost their survival hopes with a vital away win against Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.
Brentford vs Newcastle live stream
Brentford vs Newcastle Preview
Newcastle have certainly shown a lot of improvement in recent weeks and they are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in four of their last five meetings against Brentford and the away side will be reasonably confident of getting a good result here.
Meanwhile, Brentford are in disappointing form right now having lost six of their last seven matches in the league. The home side had the capability of pulling off an impressive result here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and deliver.
When does Brentford vs Newcastle kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Brentford vs Newcastle kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Brentford Community Stadium.
Brentford vs Newcastle Team News
Brentford team news
Brentford are without Fosu-Henry because of an injury.
Brentford predicted line-up vs Newcastle: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney
Newcastle team news
Newcastle are without Federico Fernandez, Allan Saint-Maximin Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie because of injuries.
Newcastle predicted line-up vs Brentford: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin
