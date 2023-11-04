We look at the best Breeders’ Cup bankers ahead of the popular Santa Anita horse racing fixture this week – with past Breeders’ Cup winners Cody’s Wish Goodnight Olive and Elite Power some of the huge fancies with punters today.



Best Breeders’ Cup Horse Racing Offers and Free Bets

Breeders’ Cup Bankers 2023: Goodnight Olive and Cody’s Wish Two Big Santa Anita Fancies



With 14 Breeders’ Cup races over Friday and Saturday there’s a lot for horse racing fans to get excited about.

The action is always super-competitive, with over $30m in prize money on offer at the meeting.

Plus there are always many Breeders’ Cup bankers for punters to latch onto and a few winners on the board.

So, with that in mind, let’s see who the big Breeders’ Cup 2023 fancies are for the two-day Santa Anita horse racing world championships today.

Saturday 4 November 2023: Breeders’ Cup Bankers



11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile: CODY’S WISH +150 with Bovada

Cody’s Wish won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last year (watch below) and is back for more as another of the big Breeders’ Cup bankers – he’ll be looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the race since Goldencents in 2013 & 2014.

This Godolphin 5 year-old will be having his 16th start, but with 10 career wins is a horse that knows how to win. He’s amassed over $2.5m in total prize money too and comes into the race in fine fettle having win the Grade 2 Vosburgh Stakes at Belmont in early October.

He’s also won seven of his last eight races, with his only blot coming when third in the Whitney Stakes two starts ago at Saratoga.

Those looking to take him on might point to this being his first ever race at Santa Anita, while at the age of 5 he’s certainly no spring chicken – nine of the last 10 winners of the Dirt Mile have been aged 3 or 4 years-old.

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: GOODNIGHT OLIVE Even with Bovada

Goodnight Olive has been all the rage for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare since winning this race last year (watch below), despite coming here off the back of a defeat at Saratoga in the G1 Ballerina Handicap at the end of August.

This Chad C Brown runner bumped into a good one that day in Echo Zulu, but with Goodnight Olive still pulling over 6 lengths clear of the third (Matareya) the form looks solid. Brown is also the joint-winning barn in this Breeders’ Cup contest with two wins. While Echo Zulu isn’t entered this year.

Saturday’s race will be Goodnight Olive’s 12th career outing – winning 8 of those – and has already won $1.6m in total prize money – and will be looking to become the first repeat winner of this Breeders’ Cup race since Groupie Doll in 2012 and 2013.

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff: IDIOMATIC +175 with Bovada

Idiomatic is the winner of 8 of her 11 career starts, including last time when an easy 4 1/2 length victor of the G1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland (watch below).

Prior that that she landed the Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga, with the useful Secret Oath toiling 4 lengths back in second and has now banked just over $1.4m in prize money.

This will be her first run at Santa Anita, but there is no reason why the track won’t suit, and this Breeders’ Cup contest is one the Brad H Cox barn like to target – winning to pot twice since 2018 and both were ridden by Florent Geroux, who gets the leg-up on Idiomatic.

5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint: ELITE POWER +150 with Bovada

Another past champ is back at the Breeders’ Cup as the William Mott runner Elite Power hopes to win the Breeders’ Cup Sprint – the final race – for the second year running.

12 months ago, he took this prize by 1 1/4 lengths (watch below) and since then has continued in fine form – winning three times this year.

He was, however, beaten into second the last day in the G1 Forego Stakes at Saratoga at the end of August, but has been freshened up since and is a horse that goes well off a break.

Those against Elite Power might cling to the gate number (8) being a negative, but last year he got the job done from stall 6, albeit at a different track (Keeneland). While this will also be his first run at Santa Anita.

The last repeat winner of the Breeders’ Cup Sprint was Roy H in 2017 and 2018.

Note: Odds are subject to change