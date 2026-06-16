Brazil face Haiti in Group C of the 2026 World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM ET. Brazil drew their opener 1-1 against Morocco, while Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland, leaving the South American giants under pressure to take maximum points and reignite their knockout-stage ambitions.

The Brazil vs Haiti world cup 2026 predictions market strongly favors Brazil, priced at -800 with BetOnline, reflecting the scale of the quality gap between the two nations. Brazil have won all three previous meetings by an aggregate score of 17-1, including a 7-1 hammering at the 2016 Copa America Centenario. Haiti, making only their second World Cup appearance after a 52-year absence, arrive in Philadelphia without a point from their opening game and facing the toughest possible test of their tournament credentials.

Why This Game Matters

Brazil enter Matchday 2 sitting second in Group C on one point, one behind Scotland who beat Haiti on the opening day. A win here is effectively mandatory for Brazil to stay on course for the knockout rounds, as another dropped result would leave their progression dependent on other results. For Haiti, who are already without a point after their 1-0 loss to Scotland, this game offers a chance to register on the scoresheet at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, even if three points against Brazil is an almost insurmountable ask.

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Our Pick

Brazil to win and over 3.5 goals is the primary read here, with the Selecao’s attacking depth and Haiti’s defensive vulnerabilities pointing toward a comfortable Brazilian victory. At -800 for the straight win with BetOnline, the match result market offers little value, making the goals and handicap lines the more productive angles.

Brazil vs Haiti: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Brazil arrived at this World Cup under coach C. Ancelotti carrying expectations commensurate with their five world titles and 22 tournament appearances. The 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener was a frustrating result, and Ancelotti’s squad now needs a statement performance in Philadelphia. The attacking roster features Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Neymar among others, and the combination of individual quality and collective experience against a CONCACAF qualifier places Brazil as overwhelming favorites in any objective assessment of this matchup.

Haiti, guided by Sebastien Migne, qualified through CONCACAF after finishing their group qualifying stage with a 4W-2D-2L record. That return included wins over Nicaragua (3-0 twice) and Costa Rica (1-0), as well as a heavy 5-1 loss to Curacao that underlined the inconsistency in their campaign. Haiti’s forward line contains genuine goal threat at CONCACAF level, with Duckens Nazon carrying 44 international goals across 78 caps and Frantzdy Pierrot adding 34 goals in 51 appearances. Whether that firepower counts for anything against Brazil’s defensive structure is the central question.

The Brazil vs Haiti odds reflect a fixture where the result is rarely in doubt, but the margin and goals markets carry genuine betting interest. Brazil’s qualifying record of 3W-1D-2L in CONMEBOL, including a 3-0 win over Chile and a 2-1 win over Colombia, shows a team capable of routine victories. Haiti’s loss to Scotland suggests their defensive shape will be tested severely against a Brazilian attack that scored six against Panama in a pre-tournament friendly.

Recent Form & Trends

Brazil last five results:

Morocco (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Egypt (N): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Panama (H): Won 6-2 – Friendly

Croatia (N): Won 3-1 – Friendly

France (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

Brazil’s form coming into this fixture reflects a side that scores freely but is not impenetrable. The 6-2 win over Panama and the 3-1 win over Croatia in pre-tournament preparation showed significant attacking output, while the 1-1 draw with Morocco in the World Cup opener demonstrated that elite opposition can hold them. Egypt and France were both competitive tests, though only the France defeat and the Morocco draw came against sides ranked in the world’s top 25.

Haiti last five results:

Scotland (H): Lost 0-1 – FIFA World Cup

Peru (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

New Zealand (N): Won 4-0 – Friendly

Iceland (N): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Tunisia (N): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Haiti’s pre-tournament preparation offers limited encouragement for their Brazil clash. Three losses in five games, including defeats to Peru and Tunisia, suggest their level is well short of what Brazil will bring. The 4-0 win over New Zealand was convincing but against opposition of modest standard. Their 0-1 loss to Scotland in the World Cup opener, without scoring, confirms that Haiti will need to find something exceptional to contain a Brazilian attack operating several tiers above CONCACAF qualifying opposition.

Brazil vs Haiti History & H2H Trends

Brazil and Haiti have met three times in senior international football, and the head-to-head record is entirely one-sided. Brazil won 4-0 in a 1974 friendly, 6-0 in a 2004 friendly played in Haiti, and 7-1 in the 2016 Copa America Centenario group stage. The aggregate across three meetings stands at 17-1 in Brazil’s favor, and Haiti have never come close to taking a result in any of those encounters. The 2016 Copa America meeting is the most recent and relevant data point, with Brazil delivering a comprehensive seven-goal performance in a competitive tournament context that mirrors the conditions of this World Cup group stage fixture.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Brazil’s squad for this tournament is among the most decorated in the world in terms of individual pedigree. Neymar, 34, returns to the World Cup stage with 128 caps and 79 international goals for Brazil, representing a landmark appearance. Marquinhos leads the defensive unit with 105 caps, and Lucas Paqueta adds creativity in midfield with 13 international goals in 63 appearances. Raphinha has been among Brazil’s most productive recent contributors with five goals, including three penalties, across recent competitive and friendly appearances. Vinicius Junior has already scored once at this World Cup after his goal against Morocco.

Haiti’s squad is built primarily around players competing in lower-tier European football and the MLS. Johny Placide, 38, brings experience in goal with 81 caps, while Ricardo Ade, 36, provides cover at center-back from his base at LDU Quito. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of the better-known names in Migne’s setup, adding some European top-flight familiarity to the midfield. Danley Jean Jacques of the Philadelphia Union will have particular motivation playing a World Cup game in his club’s home stadium, which adds an unusual local angle to Haiti’s squad selection for this fixture.

No specific injury or suspension information has been confirmed for either squad ahead of this game. Both teams are expected to name full-strength selections for a match of this significance within the group stage.

Expected Lineups

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Neymar.

Haiti (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Experience; Danley Jean Jacques, Leverton Pierre, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Derrick Etienne Jr.; Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Confirmed selections to follow closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Vinicius Junior and Haiti’s right-side defensive cover will shape how quickly this game opens up. Vinicius, who scored against Morocco in Brazil’s opener, operates at a pace and directness that routinely causes problems even for organized European defenses. Haiti’s defensive unit conceded once in their opener against Scotland but will face a significantly higher volume of attacking pressure from Brazil’s wide options. If Migne sets up defensively and compresses space, Brazil’s wide forwards will look for one-on-one situations in transition, where Vinicius and Raphinha, who has five goals in recent appearances, carry the primary threat to break the game open in the first half.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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The Brazil vs Haiti best bets center on three markets where the price and the underlying evidence align cleanly.

Brazil to win: The head-to-head record, the squad depth differential, and Haiti’s failure to score in their opening World Cup game all point to a Brazilian victory. Brazil are priced at -800 with BetOnline, which offers no value on the match result alone. The more productive angle is Brazil to win by two or more goals, given that Brazil have won all three previous meetings by at least four goals and arrive motivated to respond after drawing with Morocco.

Over 3.5 goals (-110 at BetOnline): Brazil scored six against Panama and three against Croatia in pre-tournament preparation, and their qualifying campaign included a 3-0 win over Chile. Haiti’s qualifying record included conceding five in one game against Curacao and three against Honduras. The over 3.5 line at -110 with BetOnline reflects genuine probability given both teams’ tendencies, with Brazil’s attacking depth likely to generate multiple goal opportunities across 90 minutes.

Vinicius Junior anytime scorer: Vinicius already has one goal in this tournament from the Morocco game and consistently finishes among Brazil’s main scoring threats. With Haiti likely to defend deep and leave space on the counter, Brazil’s wide attackers will be central to how they break the game open. Vinicius has the pace and finishing profile to profit from that defensive setup.

Correct score – Brazil 4-0 or higher: Given the H2H pattern, where Brazil have scored four, six, and seven goals in their three previous meetings against Haiti, a high-margin Brazilian win is a live market. The Brazil vs. Haiti score prediction pointing toward a four-plus-goal Brazil win is supported by historical precedent and the quality gap evident in both squads.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following Brazil vs Haiti betting odds are taken from the three approved operators and are accurate as of the time of publication. Lines may shift closer to kickoff.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Brazil -800 -900 -1000 Draw +850 +850 +1200 Haiti +1900 +1800 +2000

The best available price on a Brazil win is -800 at BetOnline. BetNow offers the most favorable draw price at +1200, while the best available price on a Haiti win is +2500 across the market. For the totals, all three operators price Over 3.5 goals at -110.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Brazil vs Haiti will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo, with kickoff at 8:30 PM ET on June 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. International viewers can access the match through Globo and SporTV in Brazil, ITV and BBC in the UK, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV in Germany, and RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, and RDS. Full broadcast listings cover most major markets through national and subscription services.

How to Bet

The following steps cover placing a wager on this game at one of the three approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow.

Navigate to BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log in to your account. Complete any required identity verification steps before depositing. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Locate the 2026 World Cup group stage markets and find Brazil vs Haiti. Select the market you want to bet on: match result, total goals, or player scorer. Enter your stake amount and review the potential payout before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your bet slip reference for tracking purposes. Verify your selections are correctly recorded in your bet history before kickoff.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in sport is guaranteed regardless of the odds or historical record. Anyone who feels their gambling is becoming difficult to control should contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, visit the Gamblers Anonymous website for peer support, or speak with a counselor through the National Problem Gambling Helpline. All bettors should set a budget before placing any wager and only risk money they can afford to lose. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through these organizations.