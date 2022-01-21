Bournemouth vs Hull City live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

The English Championship is already into its second half and will resume this weekend. On Saturday, Bournemouth will play Hull City at the Dean Court.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Live Stream

Bournemouth vs Hull City Preview

When Bournemouth hosts Hull City at the Dean Court, they will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways in the Championship. While the Cherries are now in second place in the league, only two points behind Fulham, their recent record has been poor, with only two wins in their previous nine league games and a humiliating 3:2 loss to Luton Town last time out.

Bournemouth has been more consistent at the Dean Court, winning seven of their past ten games, and will be confident of picking up three points against a Hull team that has lost seven of their last ten away games in the division. Lastly, Hull also went scoreless in six of the seven defeats.

When does Bournemouth vs Hull City kick-off?

The Bournemouth vs Hull City will kick off on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, at Dean Court.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Team News

Bournemouth News

Bournemouth will play this weekend without Ethan Laird, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Adam Smith.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Davis; Cook, Lerma, Marcondes; Christie, Solanke, Lowe

Hull City Team News

Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Alfie Jones, Andy Cannon, and Callum Elder will miss Saturday’s game for Hull City.

Hull City possible starting lineup: Baxter; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves; Williams, Smallwood, Docherty, Longman; Honeyman; Eaves, Lewis-Potter

