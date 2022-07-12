Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 12th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s fixtures across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 7/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £240!

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

FK Qarabag vs Lech Poznan – BTTS – YES at 1/1

After a fiery first leg in Poznan, FK Qarabag will take the Champions League first round qualifying tie back to Baku, Azerbaijan in an attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Qarabag are without a victory in their last three outings, and will need a spirited fightback inspired by manager Gurban Gurbanov to light the spark ahead of kick-off at the Azarsun Arena.

We’re tipping both teams to score in the Champions League qualifier in Baku, as Lech Poznan look to close out the tie following a hard-earned 1-0 win in front of their home crowd last time out.

Hibernians Paola vs Shamrock Rovers – BTTS – NO at 17/20

Shamrock Rovers will make the trip to Paola, Malta on Tuesday evening as the Dublin side look to close out their first round Champions League qualifying tie with a victory.

Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, and Rory Gaffney were all on target in Rovers’ 3-0 win against Hibernians in the first leg at the Tallaght Stadium last week.

Stephen Bradley’s side are in red-hot form, with four straight victories in their stride and we’re tipping the Hoops to progress to the second qualifying round with flying colours as well as keeping a clean sheet on the night.

Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag vs Bodo/Glimt – BTTS – NO at 11/10

Bodo/Glimt were the unsung heroes of last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League competition, reaching the quarter-finals before being knocked out by eventual winners Roma under Jose Mourinho’s reign.

The Norwegians sealed a 3-0 win at home in the first leg at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway thanks to a 58-minute hat-trick from striker Victor Okoh Boniface.

We’re tipping a similar result on Tuesday evening in the Faroe Islands at the home of Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag in front of 2,000 Klaksvik locals.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7/1 on 888Sport