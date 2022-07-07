Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Thursday 7th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Thursday’s fixtures across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £150!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Norway Women vs Northern Ireland Women – BTTS – NO at 2/5

Norway have been tipped by many as a side to watch in this year’s Women’s European Championships, and they’re expected to glide past Northern Ireland with ease when the pair meet at St. Mary’s on Thursday evening.

Norway topped their qualification group for the competition which also included Northern Ireland, with Lina Lehtovaara’s side coming away with 6-0 victories in each of the two meetings between Thursday’s opponents.

Presuming a comfortable victory for Norway, we’re backing the hosts to keep a clean sheet and walk away with a perfect start to life at the Women’s Euros in their bid to make history.

University College Dublin host Bohemians at the UCD Bowl in Dublin on Thursday following a string of three straight defeats, with their opponents also looking to bounce back from two straight losses.

In the last meeting between the pair, Bohemians came away 3-0 winners in April thanks to strikes from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Dawson Devoy, and Promise Omochere.

We’re tipping a clean sheet for at least one side in Thursday’s Dublin showdown, which will most likely be in the favour of the visitors managed by Keith Long.

Dunajska Streda vs Cliftonville – BTTS – YES at 5/4

Belfast side Cliftonville will travel to the MOL Arena in Slovakia to face Dunajska Streda in the first qualification round for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, aiming to take three points back to Solitude for the second leg.

Cliftonville narrowly lost out on the league title to Linfield earlier this year, and will look to make amends in Europe and put together a famous run which the likes of Dundalk FC have been able to complete in recent years.

Streda finished fourth in the Superliga last season and we’re expecting an evenly matched affair in Slovakia with both sides finding the back of the net as they begin their challenge to make it to the Conference League group stages.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 5/1 with 888sport