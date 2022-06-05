Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Sunday 5th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Sunday’s fixtures, with playoff action for the World Cup and National League taking place alongside international fixtures. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4.5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £160!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Sunday

As our first selection, we’re tipping at least one side to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup qualifier featuring Wales and Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium.

This is a tense matchup, and is one of the biggest games in the pair’s history. Early in the encounter, expect a passive style of play from both sides and for the match to begin to take shape after the first half hour.

There has never been more at stake in recent years for Wales – with Sunday’s game being arguably more important than their semi-final against Portugal at Euro 2016. This time, Wales have a chance to make the World Cup for just the second time in the country’s history – and the first since 1958, a whopping 64 years ago.

This one could really go either way, but we fancy a low-scoring game in Cardiff and therefore have tipped both teams not to score in 90 minutes.

Solihull Moors vs Grimsby Town – BTTS – YES @ 13/20 with 888Sport

Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town will face off in the National League playoff final on Sunday at the London Stadium for a place in League Two next season, which would be the first time in Solihull’s history since their formation 14 years ago.

Grimsby Town are aiming to go straight back up to the football league after relegation last season, and are underdogs in the encounter – priced at 2/1 compared to Solihull at 6/5 to win the match in normal time.

The pair met twice in the National League this season, with Solihull picking up victories on both occasions. Adam Rooney and Joe Sbarra found the back of the net in a 2-0 win back in November, while Kyle Hudin’s late double snatched a 2-1 victory for Neal Ardley’s side in March.

This should be an entertaining occasion, and we’re tipping both teams to score at the London Stadium as they did in March at Blundell Park.

Sweden and Norway will go head-to-head in League B, Group 4 of the brand new Nations League campaign on Sunday night with an exciting Scandinavian matchup on the cards.

The pair also met in the qualifying stages for Euro 2020, and played out 3-3 and 1-1 draws in their two fixtures which has us looking forward to kick-off in Solna already.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the game through injury, with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak poised to lead the line for Sweden with Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski and RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg supporting the attack.

Victor Lindelof has pulled out of the squad through injury, and his Manchester United teammate Anthony Elanga is not expected to feature either.

There are 22 places between Sweden and Norway in the FIFA world rankings – with Sweden in 19th and Norway in 41st. As deep as Sweden’s squad may be in comparison to their opponent’s – their opponents don’t have Manchester City’s shiny new signing Erling Haaland.

We’re tipping both teams to score here in what should prove to be an entertaining match.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 4.5/1 with 888sport