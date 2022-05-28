Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Saturday 28th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – BTTS – YES @ 8/13 with 888Sport

Two of the most prolific goalscoring sides in the history of the game will lock horns at the Stade de France on Saturday night for the most prized possession in European football.

In a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv where Real Madrid took home their 13th Champions League trophy in a 3-1 win, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be out for revenge in Paris.

Madrid sent Liverpool home with their bags packing in last season’s competition, winning 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a first-leg masterclass from Vinicius Jr.

The Reds haven’t beaten Madrid since the 2009 quarter-finals, with five meetings since – four wins for Los Blancos and one 0-0 draw at Anfield in the second leg last year.

We’re tipping both sides to score in a cagey affair to begin with, but one that should open up and come alive as the clock keeps ticking.

Wrexham vs Grimsby Town – BTTS – NO @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Our second selection should be the definition of a mismatch as Wrexham play host to Grimsby Town in the National League playoff semi-final, with the pair battling it out for a place in the final at the London Stadium.

Phil Parkinson’s Reds came out on top in the pair’s last meeting, as Ollie Palmer’s 35th minute strike was the only goal of the game in late January.

Grimsby will look to carry the momentum of a 97th minute equaliser and 119th minute winner against Notts County which sealed their spot in Saturday’s semi-final, after the Mariners looked dead and buried.

Wrexham are the fresher side, having not played since last weekend against Bromley in the FA Trophy final where they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

We’re tipping Wrexham to bounce back on their home turf, keep a clean sheet and advance to the National League playoff final to fight for a place in League Two for the first time in over 15 years.

Sao Paulo vs Ceara – BTTS – NO @ 8/11 with 888Sport

Our final selection comes all the way from Brazil where Sao Paulo will host Ceara, looking to extend their eleven game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Rogerio Ceni’s Sao Paulo side are currently sitting in third place in the Brasileiro Serie A, two points adrift league leaders Corinthians and level on points with Palmeiras in second.

Through six league games, Ceara have only managed to pick up one victory and are one place away from rock bottom – scoring just six goals across the campaign so far.

The side based in Fortaleza are currently on a four game unbeaten streak across all competitions, featuring hard-fought consecutive draws in the league against Flamengo and Santos.

Despite this, we’re tipping the hosts to come out on top and keep it tidy in defence – their quality overwhelms Ceara and it should be another day at the office for Sao Paulo as they aim to keep up with Corinthians at the top.

