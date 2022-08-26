Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Friday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 7/1 on bet365.
- Lazio vs Inter Milan: YES @ 8/13 on bet365
- Monza vs Udinese: NO @ 11/10 on bet365
- AC Ajaccio vs Lille : YES @ 1/1 on bet365
With combined total odds of roughly 7/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield returns of around £289!
BTTS Tips for Friday
Lazio vs Inter Milan: YES @ 8/13 on bet365
Our first leg comes from Serie A, between two of Italian giants Lazio and Inter.
Inter are one of three teams to start the season with two wins from two. They’ve only conceded one goal in two games, scoring five in the process. With Romelu Lukaku back at Inter, they’ll be a goal threat throughout the season.
Lazio have their own goal threat. Ciro Immobile has been a mainstay in their attack for a while now, and despite a quiet start to the season, he’ll be eager to add to his one goal so far.
We’re backing BTTS yes in this game.
Monza vs Udinese: NO @ 11/10 on bet365
Our second leg is also from Serie A. Struggling Monza host Udinese in the league this evening, a game that kicks-off at 6:30pm.
Monza have started poorly in their opening two games this season, and they sit rock bottom in the league. They’ve only managed to score one goal so far in the campaign. Luckily they’ve got plenty of time to turn it around in the season.
Unfortunately for Monza, we don’t believe their luck will turn around tonight, and they’ll fail to score in this game. The best they can hope for is Udinese struggle going forward as well.
AC Ajaccio vs Lille : YES @ 1/1 on bet365
Our final is from Ligue 1 between AC Ajaccio and Lille.
Ajaccio are another team that have started poor. They’ve picked up one point in their opening three games.
Despite their poor start, we’re backing BTTS yes because of Lille’s poor start defensively. They conceded seven in their last game against PSG, meaning their confidence will be knocked from that game. Ajaccio needs to take advantage early one and put the pressure on Lille’s defence.
