Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Monday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 7/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 7/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £415!

BTTS Tips for Monday

SK Brann vs Mjondalen: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Our first both teams to score pick comes from Norway as first play second in the top flight.

Mjondalen are two points clear of Monday’s opponents Brann, who remain the only side yet to fall to defeat after nine games.

While these sides have the two of the three best defensive records in the league, they are also in the top three for goals scored and given the implications of cementing or moving into the top spot, we are predicting both to score.

National Bank of Egypt vs Ceramic Cleopatra: YES @ 11/10 on bet365

Our second selection comes from Egypt’s top flight as National Bank of Egypt play host to Ceramic Cleopatra.

The home side have had a less than favourable run of form of late, and despite being in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten run, they have drawn six of in the process. They have scored in all but one of those, with the only goalless game coming against league leader Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, Cleopatra’s last three games have yielded a total of 12 goals, and we are predicting both to get on the score board.

Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca – YES @ 6/5 on bet365

Our final pick come from the CAF Champions League final as Al Ahly face Wydad Casablanca.

The Egyptian league leaders are the reigning champions and will be aiming for a third successive title in this competition – they will however be up against a rampant Casablanca who will be playing in their home stadium at the Stade de Mohamed V in Morocco.

In previous meetings, this fixture has always lead to goals – there has been two or more goals in three of the past six matches, while two of the past four meetings had goals from both teams.