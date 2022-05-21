Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Saturday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 5/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Kicking off our selections, we have Valencia against Celta Vigo in their respective final fixtures in La Liga this season.

It has been somewhat of a flat campaign for both of these sides, who sit next to each other in mid-table.

Both have struggled with any sort of consistency as of late – Valencia are without a win in their last eight while Celta have claimed incredible victories against Barcelona and away to Bilbao amongst a string of lacklustre results.

The reverse of the fixture saw both teams score and Vigo prevail narrow victors, and we’re predicting a similar result here with very little separating the two.

Fiorentina welcome Juventus in they final game of Serie A, and the home side still have a lot to play for.

The Gigliati sit just a point off Roma who occupy the last of the Europa League spots, and collecting all three points here could see them qualify for Europe for the first time since 2017.

They face a Juventus side who, despite having a poor season by their own standards, have secured Champions League for next year. They are without a win in their last three games in all competitions, but have scored at least once in their last eight consecutive games, while Fiorentina have scored in seven of their last nine.

Sunderland vs Wycombe: BTTS – YES @ 19/20 on bet365

We round off our picks with the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Sunderland and Wycombe will lock horns for a place in the Championship for next season, and it looks set to be a truly entertaining fixture.

If the previous meeting is any indication as to the lack of disparity between these two, it will be an incredibly close game. They played out one of the matches of the season in a breathtaking 3-3 draw which saw two injury time goals and drama in abundance.

While the implications of promotion should translate into a tighter, cagier affair, we are backing both teams to score.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – @ 5/1 on bet365