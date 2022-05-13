Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

With fixtures happening across Europe on Friday, we have selected two games to make up a both teams to score double at odds of just under 3/1. Better yet, customers new to bet365 can get a whopping £50 free bet.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 3/1

BTTS Tips for Friday

Friday sees the first leg of Luton and Huddersfield’s Championship play-off semi-final.

The first meeting between these two back in October finished in a rather flat stalemate with neither team getting on the scoresheet.

However, just over a moth ago these two met in the reverse fixture, with Huddersfield prevailing 2-0 victors courtesy of two second half goals.

The Terriers’ form towards the end of the season was impeccable, going unbeaten in seven while winning six along the way, and we think they could repeat their feat of just over a moth ago in Friday’s game.

While both of these sides have nothing to play for in the last game of the season, we expect Benfica to clinch victory here.

The home side have failed to score in three of their last six games, while Benfica have scored in 14 out of their last sixteen despite slumping to a 1-0 loss against champions and bitter rivals Porto last time out.

The reverse of this fixture saw Benfica run out eventual 2-0 victors back in January, and we are predicting a similar result here.

Both Teams To Score Double – 3/1 on bet365