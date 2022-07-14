Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Thursday 14th July

Ready for Thursday’s football action, we have been busy researching to find three matches perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, which combine for a total odds of roughly 5/1.
Both Teams To Score Tips
- France Women vs Belgium Women: YES @ 5/4 on bet365
- Italy Women vs Iceland Women: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
- Riga vs Derry City: NO @ 8/13 on bet365
- Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.27/1 on bet365.
The selections amount to odds of 5.27/1, and staking all of bet365’s welcome offer would see a returns of around £315!
BTTS Tips for Thursday
France Women vs Belgium Women: YES @ 5/4 on bet365
We kick off out both teams to score picks with a Women’s Euro fixture from Group D, where hotly-favoured France take on Belgium.
Les Bleus looked irresistible on match day one, walking over Italy by five goals to one. That was their 15th consecutive victory, and the third match in a row where they have scored four goals or more.
Belgium meanwhile were held to a draw by Iceland, but they have found the next in eight of their last 12.
While we expect France to win this fixture, they are prone to conceding and Belgium have more than enough firepower to at least clinch a consolation goal.
Italy Women vs Iceland Women: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
Next we have another selection from Group D of the Women’s Euro, as Italy and Iceland face off in Manchester.
While Italy suffered a heavy defeat in their opener with France, they have scored at least once in their last 18 consecutive fixtures, while Iceland have scored in 12 of their last 14.
Expect goals in this one.
Riga vs Derry City: NO @ 8/13 on bet365
Lastly, we take a trip to the Latvian capital as Derry City travel to Riga for the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.
The home side ran out comfortable victors in the first leg with a 2-0 scoreline following a Derry red card. Riga are among the best sides on Latvia, and have the second best defensive record in the top-tier.
Derry City, while third in the Irish league, looked well off the pace and a tricky away fixture awaits them in which we can see a similar scoreline to the first leg for the hosts.
Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.27/1 on bet365
