Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Monday 11th July

In preparation for Monday’s football action, we have scoured the fixtures to find three matches perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, which combine for a total odds of roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

The selections combine for a total odds of 4.55/1, and staking all of bet365’s welcome bonus would see a returns of around £290!

BTTS Tips for Monday

Austria Women vs Northern Ireland Women: NO @ 8/13 on bet365

We kick off our both to score selections with a match in which we can’t see that feat occurring.

Northern Ireland were humbled in their opening match of the Women’s Euro as they were steamrolled 4-1 by a rampant Norwegian side, who certainly could have had more.

While Austria did indeed lose out to England on match day one, they looked an impressive outfit and will be ruing some clear cut chances to level the game.

They have conceded just four goals in their last six matches including clean sheets in half of those, and the last time these sides met the Austrians ran out comfortable 3-1 victors, with Joely Andrews adding a late Northern Irish consolation in the dying minutes.

Helsingborg vs Djurgarden: YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Over to the top-tier of Swedish football now, where rock-bottom Helsingborg welcome Djurgarden in the hopes of ending a ten-game winless run.

Despite sitting in a less than favourable 16th, the home side have seen both score in five of their previous six. Djurgarden meanwhile have enjoyed a fruitful run in front of goal which sees them right up in third place – they have scored 18 goals in their last six games.

While the away side are fairing much better after 13 games this campaign, we are taking note from these two side’s previous meeting, which finished 2-2. We are expecting a similarly high-scoring fixture here.

England Women vs Norway Women: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Rounding things off, we have another Euro 2022 selection as England Women welcome Norway to Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

This one promises to be a firecracker of a fixture in which we are expecting lots of goalscoring action. Six of England’s last seven matches have witnessed at least three goals, while Norway have found the next 17 times in their previous five.

Both teams possess real potency up front and questionable defensive lines at times, so this should be a safe selection in our eyes.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4.55/1 on bet365