Boston's Jrue Holiday made NBA Finals history in their Game 2 win vs. the Mavericks

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday night, the Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. In Game 1, Boston dominated for nearly all four quarters. The Mavericks needed a different game plan to attack Game 2. Last night’s contest was closely contested. Dallas did not want to fall behind 2-0 in the series. 

The Mavericks battled in Game 2 and Boston was up just three points at halftime. Despite a 30-point triple-double from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks lost 105-98. It was Boston’s Jrue Holiday who led the team scoring with 26 points. During Game 2, Holiday made NBA history and joined some elite company.

Jrue Holiday is the championship DNA that has helped make Boston nearly unbeatable


Before joining the Celtics for the 2023-24 season, Jrue Holiday had spent three seasons with the Bucks. In his time with Milwaukee, Holiday was a key piece of their championship roster in 2021. Boston knew they were close to reaching their goal. Jrue Holiday has only helped to bring them closer. In Game 2, the 33-year-old PG had a team-high 26 points along with 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. With 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 76% shooting from the field, Holiday made NBA Finals history.

He joined Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Cedric Maxwell, and Wilt Chamberlain. Incredible company for Holiday to be in. This postseason, the veteran guard has continued to do the little things that help the team win. Holiday doesn’t see himself as a superstar player. The 33-year-old called himself a utility guy. Not every player can accept that type of role. Jrue Holiday can when it leads to winning.


In his NBA career, Jrue Holiday has played in eight NBA Finals games. He’s averaging (17.2) points, (8.0) assists, and (7.0) rebounds. Jrue Holiday has been everything the Celtics could have asked for and more. Boston’s roster is battle-tested in the playoffs and has more depth than the Mavericks. All signs point to the Celtics winning the NBA Finals unless the Mavs have a miraculous comeback.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
