Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec Intends to Enter Transfer Portal as a Graduate

Another quarterback will enter the NCAA transfer portal after BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced that he would enter as a graduate transfer on Friday. Jurkovec has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. However, when he initially transferred from Notre Dame in 2020, he put up some gaudy numbers. Jurkovec will now be seeking his third college football destination.

Jurkovec enters stacked NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal will welcome another quarterback to its midst when Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec enters. Jurkovec will join the likes of Hudson Card, Brennan Armstrong, and Davis Brin, who are all seeking a new destination for the 2023/24 season.

Jurkovec will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

A Tale of Three Cities?

He started his college career at Notre Dame where he spent two seasons as a backup quarterback. Jurkovec eventually transferred to Boston College for the 2020 season, where he had his most successful year in NCAA football.

That year he threw for 2,558 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added three touchdowns on the ground.

The next two years did not go quite as planned for Jurkovec. He was riddled with injuries over the last two years, but will look to be fully fit when he reaches his third and final college football destination.

He has a touchdown to interception ratio of 19:12 over the last two years where he has appeared in 14 games.

Teams will be wondering if they can revive the 2020 version of Jurkovec. If they can, the risk is certainly worth the reward.

Phil Jurkovec is in the CFP one year from now. Don’t ask me how. https://t.co/tkl9mbvGwa — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 2, 2022

Stiff competition for transfer portal QBs

There are several high-profile quarterbacks in the portal seeking new schools for next season. Cade McNamara was the first piece to fall into place, as he announced Iowa as his new school for next season on Thursday.

Texas Longhorn Hudson Card is likely the most talented of the bunch that remain. However, UVA QB Brennan Armstrong and Tulsa QBs Brin Davis and Braylon Braxton are also competing with Jurkovec for new programs.