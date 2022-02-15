Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Rangers travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Europa League on Thursday.

Rangers boss, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, actually featured as a player in the last Rangers side to face Dortmund in the UEFA Cup last-32 all the way back in 1999/2000.

Dortmund were victorious on that occasion. But van Bronckhorst will have a chance to set the record straight when the two teams meet again for the first time in 22 years on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers preview

Two goals from Marco Reus and a strike from Raphael Guerreiro helped Borussia Dortmund return to winning ways at the weekend, defeating Union Berlin, 3-0, after suffering defeat to Bayern Leverkusen in the previous outing.

The win was Dortmund’s fourth in five Bundesliga games and ensures BVB remain second in the Bundesliga on 46 points, six points behind Bayern Munich who top the table, and five points clear of Leverkusen in third.

At home at the Signal Iduna, Dortmund have won five of the last six games played. Only reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have won away at BVB in recent months.

Just prior to that, however, Dutch champions Ajax gave the perennial German contenders a bit of a footballing lesson, winning 3-1 on the road in the UEFA Champions League, a result that Rangers boss, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, will surely use to motivate his troops come Thursday.

Like Dortmund, Glasgow Rangers are in the midst of a good moment domestically, winning three games in a row in the league and cup, and conceding not a single goal during that time.

A 2-0 victory against Hibernian ensured van Bronckhorst’s side kept the pressure on Celtic at the top of the SPL the last time we saw them in league action. Rangers are perched one point below their fierce rivals in the standings, with 62 points from 26 games.

As good as Rangers have been of late, it’s hard to compare the SPL to the Bundesliga in terms of the depth of talent, and Borussia Dortmund are the marked betting favourites to win the game at their home stadium as a result.

But Rangers fans can draw hope from the fact that 10 out of the last 14 most recent two-legged fixtures in Gers’ Europa League/UEFA Cup history have ended in wins.

Not to mention the face that, as it stands, Borussia Dortmund’s much-discussed, world-class center-forward, Erling Haaland is no better than 50/50 to start the match…

When does Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers kick-off?

The Europa League last-16 match between Borussia Dortmund & Rangers kicks off at 17:45 GMT on Thursday, February 17 at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers team news

Borussia Dortmund team news vs Rangers

Erling Braut Haaland is the big injury concern for Borussia Dortmund boss, Marco Rose. The Norweigan hitman has been out with a groin injury. Haaland is back in light training but is expected to be a gameday decision for Rose.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting XI:

Kobel; Akanji, Zagadou, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus, Brandt, Haaland

Rangers team news vs Borussia Dortmund

Several stars who sat out the weekend Cup win vs Annan Athletic, including goalkeeper, Allan McGregor, are likely to return to the Rangers starting XI against Dortmund. But, despite an assist in the 3-0 win, Welsh star, Aaron Ramsey, is expected to drop back to the bench as he bids to regain full match fitness.

On-loan, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is not cup-tied and could challenge for a start following a strong showing in his first three games as a Ger, but van Bronckhorst may opt to start the former Atalanta man on the bench.

Rangers possible starting XI:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara, Lundstram; Kent, Aribo, Arfield; Morelos