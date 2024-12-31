Boise State: Ashton Jeanty needs 132 yards to break the NCAA single-season rushing record

The 2024 season has been a magical year for the Boise State Broncos. They’ve been led all season long by junior RB Ahston Jeanty. Ahead of the 2024 season, Jeanty received offers from larger programs to leave Boise State. However, Jeanty stayed true to the Broncos and had a dazzling 2024 campaign.

Through 13 games, Jeanty has rushed for 2,497 yards. He needs 132 rushing yards to break Barry Sanders’ record of 2,628. Jeanty and Boise State are in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night vs. Penn State. This will be Boise State’s second toughest game this season. Their only loss in 2024 is to #1 Oregon. Penn State lost in a tough game to Oregon in the Big 10 championship. It will not be an easy game for Boise State tonight, especially for Jeanty running the ball. The Nittany Lions have one of the best defenses in college football.

Can Ashton Jeanty set the NCAA single-season rushing record on Tuesday vs. Penn State?

Ashton Jeanty (2,497) has more rushing yards this season than… ▫️Derrick Henry (2015): 2,219

▫️Jonathan Taylor (2018): 2,194

▫️Christian McCaffrey (2015): 2,009

▫️LT (2000): 2,158

▫️Ricky Williams (1998): 2,124 He’s 132 away from breaking Barry Sanders’ record for most ever… pic.twitter.com/QqtE8nuSbW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2024



It’s been three-and-a-half weeks since Boise State played their last game. That was the Mountain West Conference Championship game that they won 21-7. Ashton Jeanty carried the ball 32 times for 209 rushing yards and a touchdown. In 2024, Jeanty has carried the ball 344 times for 2,497 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. The 21-year-old was the runner-up to Travis Hunter for Heisman in 2024. Jeanty felt he should have won the award and he’ll use that as extra motivation vs. Penn State.

In Boise State’s only loss of the season, Ashton Jeanty still had a dominant performance. He carried the ball 25 times for 192 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Since that loss in Week 2 to the Ducks, Boise State has won 11 games in a row. Ashton Jeanty has carried the team offensively all season and they’ll need a big-time performance vs. Penn State. The game kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.