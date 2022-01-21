Blackpool vs Millwall live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

BLACKPOOL won their last Championship encounter and will look to do it again this weekend against Millwall at home.

Blackpool vs Millwall Live Stream

Blackpool vs Millwall Preview

Blackpool will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 2-1 to Hartlepool United in the FA Cup last time around.

In recent games, Blackpool has not been able to hold out for the entire 90 minutes. In reality, Blackpool has conceded goals in five of their last six games, resulting in a total of nine goals. Of course, that pattern will not necessarily continue in this game.

Whereas Millwall and its supporters will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing to Nottingham Forest in Championship play last time out.

Millwall has been scored against in five of their last six matches, with opponents scoring a total of nine goals. Millwall has struggled defensively this season.

When does Blackpool vs Millwall kick-off?

The Blackpool vs Millwall will kick off on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool vs Millwall Team News

Blackpool City News

Blackpool has reported no injury concerns this weekend.

Blackpool possible starting lineup: Grimshaw; Lawrence-Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt; Bowler, Dougall, Wintle, John-Jules; Yates, Madine

Millwall Team News

Millwall has been dealt a double injury blow, with striker Tom Bradshaw facing a three-month layoff after suffering a knee ligament injury in the first half against Nottingham Forest, and midfielder Sheyi Ojo facing a two-month layoff after suffering an ankle problem in the same match.

Millwall possible starting lineup: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell; Malone; Bennett; Smith, Afobe

