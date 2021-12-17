Blackburn Rovers will host Birmingham on Saturday, 18th December 2021 in order to record their fifth win in the Championship.

Watch and bet on Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Preview

Blackburn stands fourth in the league and has successfully won the last four matches. Moreover, they will be looking to extend their winning streak in this match as well.

On the other hand, Birmingham stands at 15th place. Unfortunately, they have won only one match out of the last six games. However, they will try hard to beat the opponent team this time.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Team News

Blackburn Rovers will play without Ian Poveda, and Bradley Dack because they are injured whereas Maxime Colin, Adan George, Tahith Chong won’t play for Birmingham.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Nyambe, Rothwell, Travis, Pickering; Buckley; Brereton Diaz, Khadra

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Sarkic; Sanderson, Roberts, Friend; Graham, Gardner, Sunjic, Pedersen; McGree; Hogan, Deeney

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham from Bet365:

Match Winner

Blackburn: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Birmingham: 3/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 127/100

Under: 7/10

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Prediction

Birmingham has not shown good performance in the past. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Blackburn will get the victory comfortably.

Prediction: Blackburn to win at 10/11.

Bet on Blackburn to win at 10/11 with bet365.

How to Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham live online.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.