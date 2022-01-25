Birmingham vs Peterborough live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

On Tuesday, Peterborough United travels to the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium to face Birmingham City in an attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Live Stream

Birmingham vs Peterborough Preview

Birmingham ended a six-game losing streak in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, defeating Barnsley 2-1 in front of their home fans at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City is only five points below Sheffield United in 11th position, but they have played 27 league games this season, while other teams ahead of them have games in hand.

Peterborough, meanwhile, will be coming off a 3-0 setback at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, making it three straight defeats in English football’s second division.

Peterborough, who finished second in League One last season, has only 19 points from 25 league games this season, putting them in 22nd place in the standings.

When does Birmingham vs Peterborough kick-off?

The Birmingham vs Peterborough will kick off at 00:45 on 26th January 2022 at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Team News

Birmingham Team News

Birmingham will be without the services of Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney, Jordan Graham, and Taylor Richards.

Birmingham possible starting lineup:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Roberts, Pedersen; Gardner, Woods, James; Hernandez, Hogan, Jutkiewicz

Peterborough Team News

Jack Marriott won’t play for Peterborough.

Peterborough possible starting lineup:

Benda; Kent, Edwards, Beevers; Mumba, Taylor, Norburn, Burrows; Clarke-Harris, Szmodics, Dembele

