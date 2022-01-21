Birmingham City vs Barnsley live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday afternoon, Birmingham City will host Barnsley, to play the Championship match.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Live Stream

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Preview

The Blues (18th) and Tykes (24th) have combined for only five points in their past six games and will be keen for a win at St. Andrew’s.

On Tuesday night, Birmingham was defeated 6-2 by Fulham, who scored four goals in the first 43 minutes.

The Blues have now gone seven games without a win in all competitions and have only one win in their past 11 games, i.e., a 1-0 success against Blackpool at the end of November.

Barnsley hasn’t played a league match since late December owing to postponed matches, but Poya Asbaghi’s side will be eager to get back in the game as they try to avoid relegation.

The Tykes were relegated to the bottom of the table after Derby beat Sheffield United last weekend, and they are now eight points away from safety after winning just two league games all season.

When does Birmingham City vs Barnsley kick-off?

The Birmingham City vs Barnsley will kick off at 20:00 on 22nd January 2022 at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Team News

Birmingham City News

Birmingham City has reported injuries of Ivan Sanchez, Marcel Oakley, Troy Deeney, Jordan Graham, Harlee Dean, and Adan George.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup: Etheridge; Mengi, Roberts, Pedersen; Colin, Gardner, Woods, Sunjic, Bela; Hogan, Hernandez

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley will head into the game without Michal Helik, Cauley Woodrow, Cameron Thompson, and Aapo Halme.

Barnsley possible starting lineup: Collins; Andersen, Moon, Kitching; Brittain, Benson, Styles, J. Williams; Cole, Adeboyejo, Morris

