Bills Safety Micah Hyde Set To Miss Rest Of The Season

The Buffalo Bills have been dealt with a big blow as safety, Micah Hyde, is out for the season.

The Bills were forced to put on of their leading defenders on the injured reserve, after suffering a neck injury.

It’s a big blow in their quest to win the Super Bowl this season.

The injury occurred during their Monday night win against the Titans. Hyde was forced off with an injury during the game, and wasn’t able to return to the field.

Rumours circled last week about the seriousness of the injury, and a tweet confirmed just how bad Hyde is hurt.

Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) September 24, 2022

How Much Of A Miss Will Hyde Be For The Bills?

Filling the void left by Hyde will be crucial for the Bills this season.

Hyde has 257 tackles, 14 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in 79 starts for the Bills since switching to Buffalo ahead of the 2017 season. He has only missed a remarkable two games since joining the Bills.

Jaquan Johnson, a four-year safety, looks likely to have the tough task of taking Hyde’s place in the defense.

Johnson has appeared in 46 games since arriving as a sixth-round pick in 2019. He’ll be eager to make an impression during his time on the field for the Bills.

