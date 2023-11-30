Bills Pass Rusher Von Miller Has A Warrant Out For His Arrest

The union between the Buffalo Bills and all-pro pass rusher Von Miller hasn’t exactly gone as planned for the team. Before the start of the 2022 season, the Bills inked Miller to a 6-year, $120 million contract to help boost their defense, but the juice hasn’t been worth the squeeze but at all. Things have gotten far worse during the team’s bye week this week, as it has been reported that Miller now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Bills Pass Rusher Von Miller Has Warrant For Arrest

BREAKING: Bills LB Von Miller has an active warrant out for his arrest in Dallas, per @wfaa. Miller is being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/QIFKmnVlvJ — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 30, 2023

As first reported by WFAA in Dallas, Miller is facing an arrest due to a domestic violence issue. Sources say that Miller’s longtime girlfriend accused him of assaulting her in their Dallas home on Wednesday morning. Reports are that the woman is pregnant, and that the warrant is for a charge for assaulting a pregnant woman, which is a third-degree felony.

As of Thursday morning, no arrest has been made.

Von Miller has been a part of some smaller legal troubles in the past, but nothing of this magnitude. He has been cited from driving-related offenses and once violated the fishing and gaming laws in Florida by improperly catching and releasing a hammer head shark.

Miller Has Been A Disappointment In Buffalo

Miller hasn’t lived up to his contract with the Bills. He suffered an injury last year that cut his season to only 11 games, though he was able to rack up 8 sacks. He has been a ghost this season, though. In eight games, Miller has played in 29% of the snaps on defense. His statistics for the year? 1 solo tackle, 0 sacks.

The Bills are Von Miller’s third team. He played the first 9.5 years of his career with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He has 123.5 career sacks, which is 19th on the all-time list.

With the Bills on a bye week, there is some extra time for things to get sorted out. But if the pressed charges prove to be true and Von Miller is indeed arrested, then we may have seen the last of him for at least the 2023 season.