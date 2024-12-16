NFL MVP: Josh Allen has 1,000+ passing yards and 14 total touchdowns in his last three games

The 2024 season was expected to be a rebuilding year for the Bills. Buffalo parted ways with several key pieces from their 2023 roster. However, the Bills are playing at an extremely high level this season. Josh Allen and the Bills look like a team that can finally get over the hump and make a deep playoff run to the Super Bowl.

That’s largely because Josh Allen has been playing at an MVP level in the second half of the 2024 season. Despite being 10-3, one could argue that Buffalo looks like the most complete team in the AFC. Allen is currently the betting favorite to win NFL MVP in 2024. In his last three games, Allen has 1,027 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns for Buffalo. That includes zero interceptions and zero sacks taken.

Josh Allen is making his case for NFL MVP in 2024

#Bills QB Josh Allen in his last 3 games: • 58/88 passing

• 1,027 total yards

• 14 TDs

• 0 INTs/fumbles

• 0 sacks taken These are Madden stats on rookie mode. pic.twitter.com/56jsFVcEGO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2024

After a 48-42 win on the road vs. Detroit in Week 15, the Bills are 11-3 in 2024. That is the second-best record in the AFC only to the Chiefs. A team that Buffalo beat in the middle of November. Since that win vs. Kansas City, Bills QB Josh Allen has been playing out of his mind. He has 1,027 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, zero interceptions, zero fumbles, and zero sacks taken in his last three games. The Bills cannot ask for better QB play for Allen.

His most impressive performances have been in the last two games where Buffalo has scored a combined 90 points. Allen has 10 total touchdowns in his last two games. The Bills lost 44-42 to the Rams in Week 14. Josh Allen had 342 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 82 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He followed that up with 362 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 68 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in Week 15. The 28-year-old has only thrown five interceptions this season. On pace for what would be a career-low for Allen. If Buffalo wins their final three games convincingly, Allen could have the MVP locked up in 2024.