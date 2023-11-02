NFL

Bills Depth Chart: Veteran DT Linval Joseph has signed a on-year deal with Buffalo

Zach Wolpin
In eight games played this season, the Buffalo Bills are 5-3. They beat the Buccaneers 24-18 on TNF in Week 8 and have a huge matchup for Week 9. Buffalo is on the road this weekend to face their AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. That game will be played on SNF at 8:20 p.m. EST. 

This season, the Bills have had to deal with a number of unfortunate injuries on defense. General Manager Brandon Beane knew the team needed to add help on defense if they wanted to be a true contender in the AFC. That’s why veteran DT Linval Joseph has signed a one-year deal worth up to  $3.72 to play for Buffalo in 2023.

Linval Joseph is signing for the rest of the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills to help their defensive line


Veteran DT Linval Joseph is getting up there in age and he knows that. He just turned 35 last month and is on the tail end of his career. That doesn’t mean the two-time Pro Bowler can’t be effective in limited snaps. Joesph did something similar last year when he signed with the Eagles mid-season. He played in eight regular-season and all three playoff games for the Eagles in 2022.

Now, Joseph has been brought in to help the Bills’ defense that has been struggling to stop the run. This season, Buffalo is 22nd out of 32 teams, allowing (122.0) yards per game in 2023. Buffalo had to put CB Kaiir Elam on the IR and that opened up a spot on the active 53-man roster for Joesph.


Linval Joesph was not the only move that the Bills made to try and boost their defense for the stretch run of the 2023 season. They traded with the Packers for CB Rasul Douglas. He’ll be a big addition to their secondary after losing All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White to a season-ending injury. The Bills have a tough stretch of games coming up over the next month and a half. They play Cincinnati, Denver, New York (Jets), Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Dallas in their next six games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
