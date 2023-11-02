In eight games played this season, the Buffalo Bills are 5-3. They beat the Buccaneers 24-18 on TNF in Week 8 and have a huge matchup for Week 9. Buffalo is on the road this weekend to face their AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. That game will be played on SNF at 8:20 p.m. EST.

This season, the Bills have had to deal with a number of unfortunate injuries on defense. General Manager Brandon Beane knew the team needed to add help on defense if they wanted to be a true contender in the AFC. That’s why veteran DT Linval Joseph has signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.72 to play for Buffalo in 2023.

Linval Joseph is signing for the rest of the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills to help their defensive line

For newly signed #Bills DT Linval Joseph, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.72 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2023



Veteran DT Linval Joseph is getting up there in age and he knows that. He just turned 35 last month and is on the tail end of his career. That doesn’t mean the two-time Pro Bowler can’t be effective in limited snaps. Joesph did something similar last year when he signed with the Eagles mid-season. He played in eight regular-season and all three playoff games for the Eagles in 2022.

Now, Joseph has been brought in to help the Bills’ defense that has been struggling to stop the run. This season, Buffalo is 22nd out of 32 teams, allowing (122.0) yards per game in 2023. Buffalo had to put CB Kaiir Elam on the IR and that opened up a spot on the active 53-man roster for Joesph.

Linval Joeseph. 6-4 330lbs. 1 technique. Played with eagles last year. HUGE signing if he can still play. I think he can. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ix2zot1WXw — GT #BuffaloBills (@WnyRecGuy) November 2, 2023



Linval Joesph was not the only move that the Bills made to try and boost their defense for the stretch run of the 2023 season. They traded with the Packers for CB Rasul Douglas. He’ll be a big addition to their secondary after losing All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White to a season-ending injury. The Bills have a tough stretch of games coming up over the next month and a half. They play Cincinnati, Denver, New York (Jets), Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Dallas in their next six games.