NFL

Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen Playing Despite Injured Shoulder

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on Thursday Night Football, and Josh Allen has both a rushing and throwing touchdown already through the first half of action. But according to a sideline report from the Amazon broadcast crew, Allen is dealing with a shoulder injury that he is currently doing his best to play through.

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Appears To Have Injured Shoulder

There was some level of concern with Allen’s status early in the week. He was listed on the Bills initial injury report with a shoulder ailment, but was cleared in time to alleviate any worries among the fan base about his status for Thursday. Things seemed fine in the early going, as Buffalo got off to a quick start and there seemed to be no lasting effects for Allen’s shoulder.

But during the second quarter, the Bills were driving in Buccaneers territory when Allen scrambled to the right for a nice gain before being caught from behind. After hitting the turf, he came up seeming to favor his right shoulder a bit, rotating his arm and giving a bit of a grimace. On the next play, he scrambled for a touchdown that extended Buffalo’s lead to 10, but it was reported during the TV timeout that Allen was receiving attention in the blue medical tent.

Allen Playing Though Any Possible Ailment

The quarterback seemed no worse for wear, as Allen and the Bills were able to put together yet another nice drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. But yet another sideline report pointed out that Allen was not lifting his right arm to give high-fives and celebrate the score, but was instead seem giving low-fives to his teammates.

It is certainly a cause for concern for Bills fans. There was already a moment of slight panic when backup quarterback Kyle Allen was seen warming up on the sidelines while the starter was getting attention, but cameras caught Josh smiling on the sidelines before coming back into the game.

The Bills are currently leading 17-10 at halftime.

