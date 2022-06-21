Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 21st June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship.

Bet of the Day: Romania U19 vs France U19– France to win 5-0 @ 22/1 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Romania U19 vs France U19

Our bet of the day comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship group stage game between Romania and France.

France got their campaign off to a flyer with a 5-0 win over Slovakia in their opening game.

Their opponents today, Romania narrowly lost to Italy in their opening game but will have a tougher affair against one of the tournament favourites, France.

It’s hard to look past the inform France in this game as well, and we’re backing another big win as part of our bet of the day. If you were to put a tenner on this bet you’d win £220 if France win 5-0 again.

It will be an interesting game between the two teams, but we expect France to win comfortably.

