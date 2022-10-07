Countries
best parlay bets this week in college football

Best Parlay Bets This Week in College Football

Author image

Updated

2 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
3 min read

drake maye3

Week six of college football is already underway but as usual the bulk of the action takes place this Saturday. If, like us, you want to spice up the action and try to make some money while watching the greatest sport on earth, look no further. The best way to boost returns for small stakes is to place multiple selections in a parlay. Here, we discuss our best bets to place in parlays for this week’s college football action.

Best Parlay Bet #1: UNC @ Miami – OVER 65.5 @ -120

We start this week’s parlay with the old Sportslens favorite, the North Carolina overs. North Carolina and Drake Maye are tearing up defenses all over the country. But when the UNC defense is on the field, they are keeping the opposition in the game.

The Tar Heels abject defense couldn’t stop a pig in a poke, whatever that means. Anyway, they’re primed for picking on. They give up 33.6 points a game while Drake Maye tries to keep up all day long, scoring an impressive 45.4 points a game.

Even if the parlays loses on leg one, you will fun have watching this one play out.

Best Parlay Bet #2: BYU +3.5 v Notre Dame @ -110

jaren hall

Notre Dame are simply not a good college football team this year. They lost coach, Brian Kelly to LSU before the start of the year. And his replacement, Marcus Freeman has struggled a little to get the team firing.

Notre Dame are coming off the back of two wins against California and our friends at UNC. But we still are not believers. They lost to Marshall in week two in a major upset and it is hard to put that to the back of our minds.

BYU QB Jaren Hall is playing well enough this year that the Cougars are up to number 16 in the AP poll. The Cougs rarely make mistakes on offense and Hall has 12 touchdowns to just one interception this season.

The matchups for Hall and his receivers are all favorable and he should have enough firepower to keep this one tight right down the stretch.

Best Parlay Bet #3: Oregon State -7 @ Stanford @ -110

beaver

The nightcap this week is at Stanford when they host the Oregon State Beavers.

Stanford have yet to cover the spread in any of their games this season. Their defense is giving up more rushing yards per game than almost any team in the country. Additionally, their offense can’t stop giving the ball to the opposition.

Oregon State can capitalize on their deficiencies. As well as an advantage in the trenches, they should have an advantage on the outside with their WRs.

It is a bad matchup all around for Stanford and we expect the Beavers to cover.

Parlay Odds: +568 with BetOnline

This three legged parlay pays +568 with BetOnline. Click the link below to retrieve our exclusive offer for new customers.

Back our parlay with BetOnline now
