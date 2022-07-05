Best Brazilian Premier League Starting XI: Jesus and Richarlison lead the line

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look at the best Brazilian starting XI from current Premier League players including the likes of new North London arrivals Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison.

Goalkeeper: Alisson – Liverpool

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson is coming off the back of one of the finest seasons a Premier League goalkeeper has ever had, despite being pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day.

The 29-year-old is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with a goal, an assist, a Golden Glove award and a winners’ medal. Liverpool’s number one is a two-time Golden Glove winner, achieving the feat in both 2018/19 and 2021/22.

Alisson is also one of three goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in both a European Cup final and an FA Cup final, and has kept the second most Premier League clean sheets since 2019/20 with 43.

Right Back: Emerson Royal – Spurs

It’s fair to say the Brazilians might be a bit shorthanded at right-back in the Premier League, with the only option being Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal.

The 23-year-old has made a total of 31 Premier League appearances for Spurs, registering one goal and one assist. He could be on his way out of North London however, with Atletico Madrid reportedly keeping close tabs on the player.

Antonio Conte’s side are lining up a move for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing a key part in their promotion to England’s top flight for the first time since 1999.

Centre Backs: Thiago Silva – Chelsea and Gabriel – Arsenal

37-year-old Thiago Silva is still going strong at the back for Chelsea despite an underwhelming season for the club, and is showing little to no signs of age as the defender played 32 of Chelsea’s 38 league games last season.

Silva is one of two defenders to be named Player of the Tournament at the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The Brazilian led Chelsea in most clearances, most interceptions, most aerial duels won, and most offsides triggered during the 2021/22 Premier League campaign as he continues to age like a fine wine.

Arsenal’s 24-year-old defender Gabriel scored the most goals in the Premier League last season by a defender with five, and has asserted himself as one of the brightest young talents in England’s top flight since his move from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners kept the fifth most clean sheets in the league in the previous campaign with 13, behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Gabriel is sure to cement his name amongst the world’s best centre backs in the near future, but will need to take a monumentous leap to guide Arsenal back to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Left Back: Alex Telles – Manchester United

Manchester United’s Alex Telles makes the left-back spot in our Brazilian Premier League starting XI, but his future in England’s top flight is up in the air as it stands and could be playing his football elsewhere next season.

The signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord has put clubs around Europe on red alert for the availability of Telles, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams also fighting for their place as United’s starting left-back.

The 29-year-old’s career at Old Trafford has been far from expectation following his move from Porto, and owns some of the worst Premier League stats we saw last season – losing possession a total of 28 times in United’s 1-0 loss to Everton in April.

Right Wing: Raphinha – Leeds United

Raphinha is unlikely to be a Leeds United or a Premier League footballer for much longer, with Barcelona reportedly closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old playmaker from Brazil.

Chelsea are another club with great interest in the player, but it is believed Raphinha’s preference lies with the Catalan outfit to join the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay.

Only two players created over 50 chances, completed over 50 take-ons, and made over 50 tackles in the Premier League last season – those being Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, and Raphinha.

In 35 domestic games last season, Raphinha registered 88 shots, 65 chances created, 62 take-ons completed, 25 shots on target, 11 goals and three assists – the definition of hot property.

Centre Midfielders: Fabinho – Liverpool and Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle

Liverpool’s 28-year-old midfield anchor Fabinho earns a spot in our starting XI, having put his name right up with the best holding midfielders in world football alongside the likes of Casemiro and N’Golo Kante.

Known for his pinpoint accuracy, Fabinho did not misplace a single pass of his 49 attempted during the first half of the Champions League final and has taken 19 career penalties across Ligue 1 and the Premier League – scoring each one.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson named Fabinho the best number six in the world, and completes the Reds’ midfield trio alongside Thiago and Naby Keita with perfection.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes quickly became one of the club’s most important assets in avoiding relegation after his move to Tyneside in January from Lyon for a reported fee of £40m.

The 24-year-old started 11 games in the Premier League from his arrival, and netted an impressive five goals alongside registering one assist to help the Magpies to an impressive 11th place finish under Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian midfielder scored three goals in a span of just six games for his new club, which was as many as he managed in 71 for former club Lyon – which included an iconic 95th minute winner in front of the Newcastle United faithful against Leicester City.

Left Wing: Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

21-year-old Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli scored six goals and provided six assists in just 21 starts throughout the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, increasing his output significantly to help the Gunners to a European spot.

Martinelli is a key part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild in North London, featuring a frontline of impressive talent all aged 25 or younger alongside Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith-Rowe.

In March of this year, Martinelli had scored the same amount of goals in the 2021/22 league campaign than he had managed in the last two seasons combined, putting a stamp on the player’s impressive development.

An outside candidate for the PFA Young Player of the Year award which was won by Phil Foden, the Brazilian’s improvement under Mikel Arteta in the last season has been undeniable.

Strikers: Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal and Richarlison – Spurs

Arsenal’s brand new £50m signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City takes the first striker spot in our Brazilian Premier League XI, who will be deployed as the Gunners’ frontman from next season following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

In 159 Premier League games, Jesus has recorded a mighty 58 goals and 29 assists alongside winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields under Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Jesus has scored the most Premier League goals from inside the box in history, with all 58 of his strikes coming from 18 yards or less – ahead of iconic poachers Tim Cahill and Javier Hernandez.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Richarlison completes our Brazilian Premier League XI, recently putting pen to paper with Antonio Conte’s side in a deal from Everton that could be worth up to £60m – breaking the club’s transfer record.

In 173 Premier League games, Richarlison has scored 48 goals and assisted 16 times, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought after forwards in England’s top flight.

Since the Brazilian joined the Toffees, only three players have made over 200 tackles and completed over 200 take-ons in the Premier League – Richarlison, Dwight McNeil, and Mateo Kovacic, with the new Spurs man not afraid to get his hands dirty.

In September 2020 against his new club, Richarlison won 23 out of his 26 contested duels for Everton which is the most duels won by a player in a single Premier League game since the start of the 2020/21 season – a versatile player who could potentially do a job at the back if necessary.

Formation: 4-4-2

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s training sessions at Carrington on Monday and Tuesday after reports surfaced that the 37-year-old has asked to leave the club due to United not being able to match his ambition.