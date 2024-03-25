NFL

Bengals’ Zac Taylor gave a positive update as Joe Burrow recovers from wrist surgery

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 season will be Joe Burrow’s fifth with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow has led the Bengals to two deep playoff runs in four years with the team. His 2023 campaign was cut short to just 1o games. A calf issue was nagging him early on in the season. Despite that, Burrow was ready for Week 1. 

In Week 11 vs. the Ravens, Joe Burrow injured his wrist and the Pro Bowl QB was done for the rest of the season. It was a huge loss for Cincinnati and the team still finished with a winning record. Speaking to the media, head coach Zac Taylor gave a positive injury update as Burrow recovers from wrist surgery. Exactly what Bengals fans want to hear.

Joe Burrow is on track to be fully cleared by the end of May


As a rookie, Joe Burrow played in 10 games for the Bengals. However, he suffered a severe knee injury and his first season was cut short. Burrow bounced back in his second season going 10-6 and throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. Additionally, he helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Rams. Still, it was an impressive season for the Bengals and Joe Burrow individually. He was the AP 2021 Comeback Player of the Year.

His 2022 campaign was stellar as well. Cincinnati was 12-4 that season and made a run to the AFC championship game. The Bengals lost but proved they are contenders in the AFC when Burrow is fully healthy. Unfortunately, the Bengals were not able to get a fully healthy Joe Burrow in 2023. Last season, the Pro Bowl QB was limited to 10 games. When Burrow’s season was cut short, the team turned to Jake Browing as their starter.


Browning started the final 10 games of the season for Cincinnati and went 4-3. It was the 27-year-old’s first starting experience in the NFL and he held his own. After a 9-8 finish in 2023, the Bengals will look to get back on track in 2024. In the two seasons where Joe Burrow has played at least 16 games, the Bengals have won 10 and 12 games. All signs point to Burrow being fully ready for training camp and the months leading up to the season.

