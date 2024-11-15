NFL

Bengals’ Tee Higgins (quad) is expected to return in Week 11 vs. the Chargers

After a 35-34 loss to the Ravens in Week 10, the Bengals dropped to 4-6 this season. Slow starts to the season have plagued the Bengals in recent years and the same happened in 2024. Cincinnati started the year 0-3 and then proceeded to win three of their next four. At 4-6 heading into Week 11, the Bengals need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing well in 2024. He has over 2,600 passing yards this season along with 24 touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase has excelled as Burrow’s WR1. However, Tee Higgins has not enjoyed the same success. That’s in large part because Higgins has missed five games due to injury this season. He’s missed the last three games in a row for the Bengals but is expected to return in Week 11 vs. the Chargers.

Tee Higgins is expected to play in Week 11 for the Bengals


In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals selected WR Tee Higgins out of Clemson. The 25-year-old has played in 63 games over five seasons and has made 56 starts. He’s only played a full season once in his career and that was as a rookie in 2020. Higgins had back-to-back seasons with 74 catches and 1,000+ receiving yards for Cincinnati in 2021 and 2022. For the Bengals in 2023, Higgins was injured and played in 12 of their 17 games. He made 11 starts for the Bengals.

Higgins finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Through five games in 2024, the WR has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. In total, Higgins has already missed five games this season for the Bengals. He missed two weeks early in the season due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, he was out of their last three games with a quad injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Higgins is expected to play in Week 11 vs. the Chargers. It will be his first game back in nearly a month.

