Tee Higgins (Hamstring) Returns To Practice Ahead Of Bengals Monday Night Football vs Commanders

Olly Taliku
Cincinnati welcomed Tee Higgins back to training on Thursday afternoon, with the wide receiver expected to return for the Bengals in week 3 Monday night football against the Commanders. 

Tee Higgins Returns To Bengals Practice 

The Bengals are 0-2 to start the season without Tee Higgins, with the wide receiver unable to play against the Chiefs or the Patriots as he struggles with a hamstring strain.

Higgins was reportedly close to returning in week 2 against the Chiefs, with the star even partaking in warm ups before the game, but he was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Cincinnati lost by just one point in Kansas City.

Calls went against the Bengals all night, but with Higgins in the team last Sunday’s defeat could have been a completely different story.

Cincinnati WR1 Ja’Marr Chase has been subject to plenty of media attention surrounding his contract in the last few weeks, but he has struggled to get into either of the Bengals’ games so far this season with the receiver taking double coverage on almost every snap.

Chase has had just 10 receptions in his first two NFL games this year, with just under 100 receiving yards and no touchdowns in what has been a difficult start to the campaign for the league’s self-proclaimed best wideout.

With Higgins back in the team, Chase should get more freedom down the field as more attention will be focused on the other Bengals star on his return. 

Last year Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards as well as five touchdowns for the Bengals, during a season where he played just 12 games due to another injury.

Higgins is still officially questionable on the Bengals injury report, but head coach Zac Taylor has hinted that the receiver will return for the AFC North side in Monday night football against the Commanders.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
