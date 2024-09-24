The Bengals have serious concerns for offensive tackle Trent Brown, after an awkward fall during the Bengals Monday night football loss to the Commanders ruled the 31-year-old out of action.

Trent Brown Injury Update

Things went from bad to worse for the Bengals on Monday night after their loss to the Commanders, with former Pro-Bowler Trent Brown ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Brown was carted off the field during the Bengals loss after he went down clutching his knee in the second quarter, with the offensive tackle staying on the floor after the play finished.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor couldn’t shed much light on Brown’s situation after the game, but the indication he gave the media was not good for Cincinnati: “He doesn’t look good.”

Trent Brown – Concern for right ACL tear. Knee buckles inward as he pass protects.

pic.twitter.com/9gXRD3LBrX — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 24, 2024

Although there hasn’t been any update provided on Brown yet, the fall looked serious and the former Patriot will certainly be out for what is now going to be a crucial period of games for the 0-3 Bengals.

The Bengals are already struggling in the offensive tackle slot, with both BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins ruled out with serious injuries of their own.

With Brown now expected to be out for an extended period of time, the Bengals are expected to turn to rookie offensive tackle ​​Amarius Mims to replace the 10th season veteran.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Cincinnati first-round pick Mims this season and with Brown ruled out so early on, the rookie was thrust into the middle of things in his first NFL career start.

Mims did okay under the circumstances, but he did allow a sack on Joe Burrow in one of his first snaps, as Commanders rookie Mike Sainristil broke through the defense to take down the Bengals signal caller.

Brown hasn’t yet been placed on Cincinnati’s injured reserve list, but it seems only a matter of time before he is ruled out after what looked to be a serious injury on Monday night.