Bengals’ Logan Wilson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after having surgery on his knee

The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-8 through their first 12 games of the 2024 season. Their (27.9) points per game are tied with the Bucs for the fifth-best in the league. Starting QB Joe Burrow is having an MVP-caliber season but the team has struggled to win consistently.

Cincinnati’s defense is allowing an average of (369.2) yards to opposing offenses in 2024. That is the sixth-worst in the NFL and helps explain why the team has eight losses and only four wins. The Bengals have four defensive players on the IR and they’re losing another for the last five games. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Bengals’ Logan Wilson will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He needed a cleanup surgery on his knee.

Logan Wilson will miss the final five games of the 2024 season for the Bengals

Not that the #Bengals needed any more bad news… https://t.co/GGIKr1cQxB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2024



In the 2020 NFL draft, Logan Wilson was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Wyoming. As a rookie, Wilson played in 12 of the team’s 16 games and made two starts. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Wilson has started in every game he’s played. That’s 56 starts in four seasons including 11 in 2024. In each of his last four seasons, the 28-year-old has had at least 100 combined tackles for the Bengals. His 104 combined tackles in 2024 are second only to Germaine Pratt’s 110.

Wilson played in the team’s 34-27 loss to the Chargers in Wee 11. The Bengals had a bye in Week 12 and Wilson was not available in Week 13 vs. the Steelers. News broke that Wilson needed season-ending knee surgery and he’s expected to make a full recovery. Now that the OLB is out, Akeem Davis-Gaither will get the opportunity to play in Wilson’s spot. Davis-Gaither was a fourth-round selection by the Bengals in the 2020 draft out of Appalachian State. He’s played in 66 games for Cincinnati and has made six starts. Joe Bachie and Maema Njongmeta are other LBs who could see more playing time with Wilson out.