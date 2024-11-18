NFL

Bengals’ DJ Turner suffered a torn clavicle and is likely out the rest of the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
In Week 11, the Bengals were on the road for a Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Chargers. Cincinnati was coming off a crushing 35-34 loss to the Ravens in Week 10. Against Los Angeles in Week 10, the Bengals were moving the ball and scoring points. 

However, their defense continues to be the team’s Achilles heel in 2024. The Bengals are allowing an average of (26.9) points per game this season. That includes giving up an average of (31.0) points per game in their last three contests. No matter how well Joe Burrow and the offense play, the Bengals are going nowhere in 2024 if their defense can’t find a way to improve. Injuries have hit the Bengals hard on defense this season. Against the Chargers in Week 11, CB DJ Turner suffered a torn clavicle. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Turner is likely out for the rest of 2024.

DJ Turner tore his clavicle in Week 11 vs. the Chargers


With a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Bengals selected CB DJ Turner out of Michigan. Turner played four seasons for the Wolverines and played in 36 career games. As a rookie for the Bengals in 2023, Turner played in all 17 games and made 12 starts. He finished the season with 50 combined tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and seven passes defended. In his second season, Turner has played in all 11 games for Cincinnati and has made six starts.

Turner has 29 combined tackles, eight passes defended, and one tackles for loss. The 24-year-old was playing well for Cincinnati and suffered a torn clavicle on Sunday night. Starting CB Dax Hill is currently on the IR and that leaves the Bengals extremely thin at the corner. DJ Ivey or Josh Newton will have to step up and finish the season for the Bengals. Otherwise, a safety may have to play CB if the backups are struggling. Not ideal for the 4-7 Bengals.

