Bengals: Joe Burrow wants the front office to sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal

Zach Wolpin
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had an up-and-down 2024. They started the year 1-4 and have won their last four games in a row. Cincinnati is 8-8 heading into a Week 18 matchup vs. the Steelers. The Bengals are not eliminated from the postseason yet and need a few things to fall their way. 

First, they need to take care of business themselves to beat Pittsburgh. The Bengals also need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos. Even if the Bengals do not make the playoffs, they know they have a playoff-caliber team moving forward. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to be a free agent this offseason. Joe Burrow has told the media several times he wants the front office to sign Higgins to a long-term deal.

Tee Higgins is crucial to Cincinnati’s success on offense


Bengals’ Joe Burrow is having a career-best season in 2024 and his teammates are benefitting from it. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are in contract years and are enjoying a lot of success in 2024. There’s no question the Bengals are going to re-sign Chase. He was Burrow’s LSU teammate and QB/WR duo has an incredible connection on the field. Joe Burrow has been vocal this season that he wants Cincinnati to sign Higgins long-term as well.

With three touchdown receptions in Week 17, Higgins is up to a career-high 10 in 2024. He also has 69 catches for 858 yards. Injuries kept the 25-year-old off the field this season. Higgins has played in 11 games and has made eight starts. In his last seven games, Higgins has 44 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. There are reports that Higgins may take a pay cut this offseason to sign a long-term deal with the Bengals. Or, he could leave in free agency and receive a WR1-type contract from another team. Cincinnati has one game left in the regular season before they need to start thinking about re-signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

