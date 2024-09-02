NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Working On Ja’Marr Chase Contract That Could Make Him Highest Paid Receiver In The League

The Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase have been negotiating a new contract throughout the offseason and according to NFL insiders, a new deal for the Cincinnati wideout could make him the highest paid receiver in the league.

Ja’Marr Chase Contract Update

With just under a week until the season begins, Ja’Marr Chase will be looking to finalise details on his new Bengals contract ahead of Cincinnati’s first game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Chase still has two years left on his contract in Cincinnati, but with many other wide receivers from his draft class earning huge pay bumps this summer, the 24-year-old is pressuring his franchise to pay up.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that Chase is looking to become one of the highest paid players in the league, if not the highest paid receiver.

“The two sides are in talks for a deal that would make him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL or the highest-paid receiver, higher than Justin Jefferson.”

Chase’s former LSU teammate and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL, but it has been reported that Chase wants to take that title.

With the trade deadline coming up, it has been reported that the Bengals have ‘intensified’ their efforts to extend Chase, but a deal is far from being done with the wideout still skipping practice.

Chase has barely played for the Bengals during the offseason, choosing to sit out of practice this summer to try and force a deal before the season begins.

There is no doubt Chase could step in week 1 without any practice, with WR1 in Cincinnati being so close to quarterback Joe Burrow who is now fully fit again.

The Bengals’ star receiver is widely considered as one of the top wideouts in the league and he is looking to record over 1,000 yards for his fourth consecutive season, which would be an incredible feat after just four years in the league.

