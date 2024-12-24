NFL

Ben Johnson is expected to interview for Chicago’s head coaching vacancy

Zach Wolpin
Since the start of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have improved their record each year. Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach was 2022 and the team went 9-8. They just narrowly missed the playoffs. In 2023, Detroit went 12-5 and won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. 

Through 15 games in 2024, the Lions are 13-2. That is a franchise record for most wins in a season and they still have two games left to play. Detroit sets itself apart from the rest of the NFL with its unique play-calling. That is all done by third-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The 38-year-old stayed with the Lions after a ton of interest in him taking another job. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Johnson is expected to interview for Chicago’s head coaching vacancy. She noted that Johnson is only going to interview for jobs he intends to take.

The Chicago Bears could turn their franchise around if they hire Ben Johnson


Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been in the NFL NFL for 13 seasons. He started his coaching career with Boston College as a graduate assistant in 2009. Johnson spent three seasons with BC before he was hired by the Dolphins in 2012 as an offensive assistant. The long-time coach spent seven seasons with Miami and held other positions like assistant QB and WR coach. Ahead of the 2019 season, Johnson was hired by the Lions as an offensive quality control coach. The following season, he became the tight ends coach and held that position for two years.

Head coach Dan Campbell promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator in 2022 and it revamped the Lions completely. In 2022, Detroit averaged (26.6) points per game and finished 9-8. Last season, the team improved and averaged (27.1) points per game and went 12-5. Through 15 games in 2024, the Lions are averaging a league-best (32.9) points per game and are 13-2. Ben Johnson is the mastermind behind Detroit’s success on offense. The team that lands Johnson as their next head coach is getting one of the top play callers in the NFL. Chicago hopes for it to be them.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

