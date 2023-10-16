The Chicago Bears could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is listed as doubtful early in the week after suffering a dislocated thumb against the Vikings on Sunday, as he is reportedly having trouble gripping the football. But due to his potential absence, his head coach may get to keep his job, at least for another week.

Would Bears Fire Eberflus If He’s Coaching Without Fields?

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields is doubtful for this week with a dislocated thumb, but no overall timetable. “It’s really going to come down to grip strength.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat all season long. The Bears were expected to make some kind of turnaround in Fields’ third year, after bolstering the roster through trades and free agency. But Chicago came out flat to start the 2023 season, losing the first four games by a combined score of 137-75, including a defeat at the hands of the woeful Broncos in Week 4.

But Eberflus’ job was saved on a Thursday night in Week 5, when the Bears’ offense came to life and dropped 40 points in a 20-point victory over the Washington Commanders. They had the Vikings and Raiders looming on the schedule, and there were hopes that the team could make a turnaround while playing against a couple of equally poor teams. But the Bears lost to Minnesota on Sunday, losing Fields in the process and replacing him with Tyson Bagent.

Eberflus Leader To Be First Coach Fired

Matt Eberflus is 4-19 (.174 win %) as Bears HC, worst in franchise history. For reference, Greg Maddux hit .174 exactly as a Cub. pic.twitter.com/ZLG8mhJjf3 — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) October 16, 2023

Could the team fire a coach on a week when he is forced to start an undrafted rookie? If Eberflus and the Bears lose to the Raiders (who are suddenly at .500), he may get a pass from management given the situation that he is facing. But his job security is most certainly on a week-to-week basis, and could be given the boot upon losing a couple of more games when Fields returns.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline agree. Eberflus is currently listed at +100 to be the first head coach fired this year, a heavy favorite. Ron Rivera comes in at +500, and Josh McDaniels is sitting at +800.

Chicago’s game against Las Vegas will be played at home this coming Sunday, and the Raiders are currently listed as 3 point favorites.

