Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Bochum with a win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth live stream

You can watch the Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to BoyleSports. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join BoyleSports

Sign up and deposit any amount into your BetUK account

Start watching the Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs applyNew UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth, then BoyleSports have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to BoyleSports and watch their Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join BoyleSports by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs applyNew UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Preview

The home side were beaten 4-2 in their last outing and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here. Bayern Munich are undoubtedly the overwhelming favourites heading into this contest and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form against Greuther Fuerth with a convincing win here. The home side have picked up four wins in their last four meetings against Sunday’s opposition and the visitors will have to be at their best to get something out of this contest. Greuther Fuerth have lost just once in their last six league outings and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset especially after seeing Bayern’s performance against Bochum. Check out the best Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth betting offers Check out our Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth prediction

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs applyNew UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

When does Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 20th of February, at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Team News

Bayern Munich team news

The home side will be without the services of Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala because of injuries.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Greuther Fuerth: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso; Sabitzer, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Greuther Fuerth team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk because of injuries.

Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Linde; Meyerhofer, Griesbeck, Viergever, Itter; Tillman, Christiansen, Seguin; Dudziak; Hrgota, Lewelling