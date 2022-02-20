Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a home win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this Sunday.

Match Info Date: 20th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Allianz Arena.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of a humiliating defeat against Bochum and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with all three points.

Meanwhile, the visitors are at the bottom of the table right now with just three wins from 22 league matches.

However, they have picked up two wins from their last three league games and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Greuther Fuerth @ 43/5 with BoyleSports.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Betting Tips

Bayern Munich are undefeated in 36 of their last 38 home matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last four meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

The visitors are undefeated in five of their last six league matches. Bet on the away side to grind out a draw.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/100.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth from BoyleSports:

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich: 1/16 with BoyleSports

Draw: 12/1 with BoyleSports

Greuther Fuerth: 25/1 with BoyleSports

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 17/100 with BoyleSports

Under: 11/2 with BoyleSports

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Fuerth Free Bet

BoyleSports are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition.